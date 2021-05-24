H.C. Wainwright lifts Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] traded at a high on 05/21/21, posting a 0.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.14. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Iterum Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

FDA Review of NDA for Oral Sulopenem Continues; Current Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of July 25, 2021.

Cash Runway into First Half of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5561907 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Iterum Therapeutics plc stands at 8.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.78%.

The market cap for ITRM stock reached $202.40 million, with 179.14 million shares outstanding and 176.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.62M shares, ITRM reached a trading volume of 5561907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has ITRM stock performed recently?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.57. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.81 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2838, while it was recorded at 1.1140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0925 for the last 200 days.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] managed to generate an average of -$7,429,429 per employee.Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRM.

Insider trade positions for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]

There are presently around $9 million, or 9.60% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,538,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 million in ITRM stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $1.66 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 2,911,757 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,747,985 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,338,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,998,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,103,194 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,747,985 shares during the same period.