Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] is 23.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ: GLBE] surged by $2.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $32.23 during the day while it closed the day at $31.44. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Global-e Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Global-e Online Ltd. (“Global-e”), the world’s leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of $25 per share.

Global-e has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 12, 2021 under the ticker symbol “GLBE,” and the offering is expected to close on May 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The market cap for GLBE stock reached $4.47 billion, with 142.24 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, GLBE reached a trading volume of 1125698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global-E Online Ltd. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.79.

GLBE stock trade performance evaluation

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.49.

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals