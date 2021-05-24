Genius Sports Limited [GENI] moved down -5.96: Why It’s Important

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] price plunged by -5.96 percent to reach at -$1.28. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Genius Sports Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance By 35%.

Q1 revenue increased 52% year-over-year to $53.7m.

First quarter group Adj. EBITDA up 414% year-over year to $9.3m (net loss of $5.3m).

A sum of 1014234 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.02M shares. Genius Sports Limited shares reached a high of $21.90 and dropped to a low of $20.16 until finishing in the latest session at $20.21.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Sports Limited [GENI]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GENI Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.14. With this latest performance, GENI shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.60% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI], while it was recorded at 19.97 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Genius Sports Limited Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] managed to generate an average of -$314,181 per employee.Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] Insider Position Details

Positions in Genius Sports Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Sports Limited [NYSE:GENI] by around 12,799,200 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 7,308,302 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,866,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,973,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,312,649 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,120,545 shares during the same period.