F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] moved down -0.63: Why It’s Important

F5 Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIV] closed the trading session at $183.90 on 05/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $183.72, while the highest price level was $187.36. The company report on May 19, 2021 that F5 to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, to be conducted virtually.

F5’s presentation, beginning at 3:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, will be webcast live. Interested attendees can access the live webcast via the Investor Relations section of f5.com or via this link. An archived version of the webcast will be available on F5’s Investor Relations page.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.52 percent and weekly performance of 1.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 651.46K shares, FFIV reached to a volume of 1009920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIV shares is $218.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for F5 Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $235 to $245. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for F5 Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on FFIV stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FFIV shares from 175 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F5 Networks Inc. is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for FFIV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FFIV stock trade performance evaluation

F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, FFIV shares dropped by -11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.02, while it was recorded at 182.16 for the last single week of trading, and 169.08 for the last 200 days.

F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.67 and a Gross Margin at +80.80. F5 Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.08.

Return on Total Capital for FFIV is now 17.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.63. Additionally, FFIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] managed to generate an average of $50,326 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.F5 Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, F5 Networks Inc. posted 2.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F5 Networks Inc. go to 11.80%.

F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,062 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,683,333, which is approximately 1.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,091,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $936.24 million in FFIV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $899.83 million in FFIV stock with ownership of nearly 17.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F5 Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in F5 Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIV] by around 7,151,641 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 5,697,078 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 47,301,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,150,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIV stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 704,820 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,217,962 shares during the same period.