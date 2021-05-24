Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] is -36.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENVB] gained 11.93% on the last trading session, reaching $2.72 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Enveric Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a patient-first biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid (CBD) medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients, reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

David Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Thus far in 2021, we continued to focus on making progress on our pipeline of support care therapies, bolster our management team and Scientific Advisory Board with talented industry experts and maintain a healthy balance sheet, which as of March 31, 2021 had approximately $23 million in cash. As we approach the second half of this year, we expect to receive approval and initiate two critical Phase I/II trials in Glioblastoma Multiforme and Radiation Dermatitis. In parallel, we opportunistically continue to evaluate strategic investments similar to our Diverse Biotech license for five molecules, exclusive supply agreement with PureForm and other undervalued synergistic investments.”.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. represents 21.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.01 million with the latest information. ENVB stock price has been found in the range of $2.53 to $3.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, ENVB reached a trading volume of 35733245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enveric Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.41. With this latest performance, ENVB shares gained by 19.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.20% of ENVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 563,520, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 181,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in ENVB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.49 million in ENVB stock with ownership of nearly 1385.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENVB] by around 1,100,472 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 23,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,124,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 759,962 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.