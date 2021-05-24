Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] gain 26.07% so far this year. What now?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ESRT] gained 1.38% or 0.16 points to close at $11.75 with a heavy trading volume of 1008448 shares. The company report on May 17, 2021 that 2021 Empire State Building Run-Up – Presented by Turkish Airlines and Powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation – Set to Return Oct. 26, 2021.

Lottery Registration for the Landmark Race Will Open June 1.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced that the 2021 Empire State Building Run-Up (ESBRU) – presented by Turkish Airlines and powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation – will take place Oct. 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST, with lottery registration slated to open June 1, 2021, at 12 p.m. EST.

It opened the trading session at $11.67, the shares rose to $11.80 and dropped to $11.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ESRT points out that the company has recorded 37.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -126.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, ESRT reached to a volume of 1008448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESRT shares is $12.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stock. On December 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ESRT shares from 8 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESRT in the course of the last twelve months was 41.16.

Trading performance analysis for ESRT stock

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, ESRT shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 11.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.00 for the last 200 days.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +18.50. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.11.

Return on Total Capital for ESRT is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.57. Additionally, ESRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] managed to generate an average of -$16,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. go to 1.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]

There are presently around $1,624 million, or 98.90% of ESRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,292,665, which is approximately 1.99% of the company’s market cap and around 0.43% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 13,075,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.64 million in ESRT stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $150.14 million in ESRT stock with ownership of nearly -20.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ESRT] by around 18,250,887 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 15,310,468 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 104,654,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,216,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESRT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,271,747 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,012,877 shares during the same period.