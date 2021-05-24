Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] is 89.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYTH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.86%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Cyclo Therapeutics to Participate in the M-Vest Virtual Conference Series: Alzheimer’s Disease Panel.

– Panel discussion around innovating Alzheimer’s Disease (“AD”) drug development on Wednesday, May 26th 11:00 AM ET.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from diseases, announced it will participate in the M-Vest Virtual Conference Series: Alzheimer’s Disease Panel on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.

Over the last 12 months, CYTH stock dropped by -52.86%. The average equity rating for CYTH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.60 million, with 6.36 million shares outstanding and 5.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 416.99K shares, CYTH stock reached a trading volume of 4643296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

CYTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.86. With this latest performance, CYTH shares gained by 14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.30, while it was recorded at 7.42 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -991.99 and a Gross Margin at -192.33. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -989.80.

Return on Total Capital for CYTH is now -154.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.86. Additionally, CYTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] managed to generate an average of -$1,117,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.70% of CYTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,645, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 18,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in CYTH stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.14 million in CYTH stock with ownership of nearly -95.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CYTH] by around 53,231 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 575,286 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 557,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,818 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 242,521 shares during the same period.