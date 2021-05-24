CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] moved up 10.43: Why It’s Important

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] traded at a high on 05/21/21, posting a 10.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.54. The company report on May 13, 2021 that CTI BioPharma Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted equity awards to two new employees as equity inducement awards outside of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (but under the terms of the Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan) and material to the employees’ acceptance of employment with the company. The equity awards were approved on May 12, 2021, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received options to purchase an aggregate of 90,000 shares of CTI BioPharma common stock. The options will be issued upon each employee’s commencement of employment (the “Grant Date”), and all stock options included within the equity inducement awards will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of CTI BioPharma common stock on each respective Grant Date. One-fourth of the options will vest on each anniversary of the employee’s Grant Date, subject to the employee’s continued employment with CTI BioPharma on such vesting dates. The options have a ten-year term.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1247500 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CTI BioPharma Corp. stands at 6.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.66%.

The market cap for CTIC stock reached $214.50 million, with 76.37 million shares outstanding and 57.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, CTIC reached a trading volume of 1247500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]?

Stifel have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has CTIC stock performed recently?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.51. With this latest performance, CTIC shares gained by 1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CTIC is now -119.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.61. Additionally, CTIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] managed to generate an average of -$2,280,478 per employee.CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTIC.

Insider trade positions for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]

There are presently around $110 million, or 48.60% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 7,520,600, which is approximately -21.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 7,140,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.14 million in CTIC stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $17.6 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 4,152,912 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,597,701 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 34,435,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,185,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,275 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 941,747 shares during the same period.