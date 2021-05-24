Credit Suisse slashes price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] – find out why.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] plunged by -$0.32 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.47 during the day while it closed the day at $33.78. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Appointment of Beryl B. Raff and Other Changes to Board of Directors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (“Academy”) (NASDAQ: ASO) announced, effective immediately, the appointments of Beryl B. Raff to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) and Compensation Committee and Wendy A. Beck, currently a member of the Board and its Audit Committee, as a member and chairperson of the Nominating & Governance Committee. Academy also announced that Vishal V. Patel and Aileen X. Yan, both designees of affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (“KKR”), have resigned from the Board, effective immediately, following a reduction in KKR’s holdings in Academy through a secondary public offering that closed. As a result of these changes, Academy’s Board now comprises nine directors, including six independent directors.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Beryl, who brings a wealth of retail and leadership experience, to our Board,” said Ken C. Hicks, Academy Chairman, President and CEO. “Beryl is a highly respected executive and seasoned board member with a proven track record of success over her career. Additionally, as a result of ‘s changes, we are pleased to report that Academy’s Board of Directors is now comprised of a majority of independent directors.”.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock has also loss -5.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASO stock has inclined by 37.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 121.94% and gained 62.95% year-on date.

The market cap for ASO stock reached $3.20 billion, with 94.69 million shares outstanding and 83.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, ASO reached a trading volume of 1014837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $37.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ASO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99.

ASO stock trade performance evaluation

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, ASO shares gained by 10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.94% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.99 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.23, while it was recorded at 34.51 for the last single week of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 23.10%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,889 million, or 92.80% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 49,640,242, which is approximately -19.399% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,274,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.63 million in ASO stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $97.0 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly 33.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 19,235,939 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 15,933,012 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 50,358,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,527,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,610,794 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,910,857 shares during the same period.