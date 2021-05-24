Credit Suisse lifts Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.16 at the close of the session, down -1.69%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Denison Announces Appointment of Ron Hochstein as Board Chair and Welcomes New Directors.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ron F. Hochstein as Chair of the Board of Directors (“Board Chair”). Mr. Hochstein was elected Board Chair, and Mr. Brian Edgar was elected Lead Director, at a meeting of the Company’s independent directors following the Company’s Annual General Meeting. The Company is also pleased to welcome David Neuburger and Jennifer Traub to the Board of Directors. View PDF version.

Ron Hochstein, Denison’s Board Chair, commented, “I am honoured to have been elected Chair of Denison’s Board by the Company’s independent directors. This is a very exciting and important time in the modern history of Denison – as the Company focuses on advancing its low-cost Phoenix In-Situ Recovery (‘ISR’) uranium development project, at a time when the uranium market is showing signs of a sustained recovery.

Denison Mines Corp. stock is now 79.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.24 and lowest of $1.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.80, which means current price is +86.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.22M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 9203576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has DNN stock performed recently?

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 16.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 234.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1144, while it was recorded at 1.1620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7236 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Earnings analysis for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denison Mines Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN.