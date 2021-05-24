China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] Stock trading around $1.03 per share: What’s Next?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ: CJJD] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.05 during the day while it closed the day at $1.03. The company report on May 6, 2021 that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Hosts Reception for Provincial Government Officials.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or “the Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, announced that the Company hosted a reception on April 26, 2021 for provincial government officials including Ms. Huili Qi, deputy director of Shaanxi Medical Products Administration (“SMPA”), Mr. Yangyi Zhan, head of SMPA’s Circulation and Development Department, Mr. Zhiliang Su, deputy director of Zhejiang Medical Products Administration (“ZMPA”), and Ms. Wang Bei, deputy head of ZMPA’s Medical Products Circulation Department.

After visiting stores in person and learning about the project of smart medicine machines, the government officials thought highly of the Company’s achievements in bringing health benefits to people and making their lives more convenient. The smart medicine machines make it easier for people to purchase drugs and ensure that the quality of the drugs meets the requirements of Good Supply Practice (“GSP”). To date, the Company has set up smart medicine machines in 6 stores to provide 24-hour service to meet customers’ needs for self-service drug purchase as well as online-to-offline drug purchase and delivery at night.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stock has also gained 11.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CJJD stock has declined by -18.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.98% and gained 1.98% year-on date.

The market cap for CJJD stock reached $39.30 million, with 41.34 million shares outstanding and 32.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 969.43K shares, CJJD reached a trading volume of 1029319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CJJD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

CJJD stock trade performance evaluation

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.96. With this latest performance, CJJD shares gained by 1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJJD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0404, while it was recorded at 0.9901 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0678 for the last 200 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.43 and a Gross Margin at +21.76. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Total Capital for CJJD is now -10.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 264.44. Additionally, CJJD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] managed to generate an average of -$5,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CJJD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. go to 30.00%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 18.00% of CJJD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CJJD stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 4,840,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 22.64% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,750,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 million in CJJD stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $0.23 million in CJJD stock with ownership of nearly 39.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ:CJJD] by around 838,322 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 230,641 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,261,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,330,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CJJD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,022 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 148,334 shares during the same period.