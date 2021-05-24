Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] is 234.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ: CHEK] closed the trading session at $1.54 on 05/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.42, while the highest price level was $1.68. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Check-Cap Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update.

Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free screening test, to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer(CRC), announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

Q1 2021 and Recent Highlights:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 234.78 percent and weekly performance of 15.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 403.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.15M shares, CHEK reached to a volume of 4710048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Check-Cap Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $5.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Check-Cap Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CHEK stock. On September 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CHEK shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Check-Cap Ltd. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

CHEK stock trade performance evaluation

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.79. With this latest performance, CHEK shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 403.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6655, while it was recorded at 1.4640 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9896 for the last 200 days.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHEK is now -118.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.38. Additionally, CHEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] managed to generate an average of -$213,015 per employee.Check-Cap Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Check-Cap Ltd. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHEK.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.40% of CHEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHEK stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 318,115, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.64% of the total institutional ownership; FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, holding 127,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in CHEK stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in CHEK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Check-Cap Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ:CHEK] by around 472,405 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 579,367 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 182,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 868,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHEK stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 457,272 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 214,116 shares during the same period.