Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] gain 23.53% so far this year. What now?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] slipped around -0.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $23.15 at the close of the session, down -1.07%. The company report on May 22, 2021 that Majestic Princess Crew Members Receive COVID-19 Vaccines At The Port Of Los Angeles World Cruise Center.

Vaccines Administered to Over 200 Crew Members in Partnership with The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Majestic Princess crew members received COVID-19 vaccinations at the Port of Los Angeles. In partnership with The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Ports America, and Metro Cruise Services, Ambulnz administered 221 COVID-19 vaccines.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now 23.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUK Stock saw the intraday high of $23.71 and lowest of $23.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.76, which means current price is +48.59% above from all time high which was touched on 04/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 1021091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]?

Macquarie have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.77.

How has CUK stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.08 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.22, while it was recorded at 23.44 for the last single week of trading, and 17.89 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 1,961,893 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,847,277 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,305,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,114,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 592,023 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,588,950 shares during the same period.