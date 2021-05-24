Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Is Currently 4.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] traded at a high on 05/21/21, posting a 4.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.39. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7528901 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at 6.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.38%.

The market cap for BLDP stock reached $4.63 billion, with 288.21 million shares outstanding and 240.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 7528901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

How has BLDP stock performed recently?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.95. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -19.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.93 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.73, while it was recorded at 15.37 for the last single week of trading, and 21.46 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.40 and a Current Ratio set at 26.00.

Earnings analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Insider trade positions for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $1,356 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,917,346, which is approximately 11.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,128,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.84 million in BLDP stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $50.15 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly -15.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 20,238,587 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 12,020,923 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 50,460,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,720,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,028,717 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,399,344 shares during the same period.