Alkermes plc [ALKS] moved up 1.23: Why It’s Important

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] closed the trading session at $22.19 on 05/21/21.

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced the appointment of a new independent director, Emily Peterson Alva, to the company’s Board of Directors (“Board”). Emily Peterson Alva is an experienced public company board member and a financial, strategic and business advisor to growth companies. A former Lazard M&A Partner with more than 15 years of investment banking experience, Ms. Alva brings significant experience navigating complex strategic, transactional and governance matters for public companies across many sectors including specific expertise in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

“I am delighted to welcome Emily to Alkermes’ Board of Directors and look forward to her insights and perspectives as we focus our efforts on high return-on-investment opportunities that are consistent with our long-term growth strategy,” said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Alkermes. “As the fifth new independent director appointed to Alkermes’ Board in the last two years, Emily’s addition to the Board underscores our commitment to board diversity, strong corporate governance and meaningful board refreshment.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.23 percent and weekly performance of -0.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, ALKS reached to a volume of 6751635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $22.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $19 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Alkermes plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $25, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on ALKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALKS in the course of the last twelve months was 73.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

ALKS stock trade performance evaluation

Alkermes plc [ALKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, ALKS shares gained by 6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.87 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.59, while it was recorded at 21.98 for the last single week of trading, and 19.26 for the last 200 days.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkermes plc [ALKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.82 and a Gross Margin at +77.58. Alkermes plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.67.

Return on Total Capital for ALKS is now -7.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.44. Additionally, ALKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] managed to generate an average of -$49,381 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alkermes plc [ALKS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alkermes plc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to -14.10%.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,512 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALKS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,754,638, which is approximately 0.754% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 20,527,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $455.5 million in ALKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $352.14 million in ALKS stock with ownership of nearly 2.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alkermes plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Alkermes plc [NASDAQ:ALKS] by around 12,338,991 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 15,185,752 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 130,758,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,283,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALKS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,948,305 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,454,667 shares during the same period.