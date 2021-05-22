William Blair slashes price target on Merus N.V. [MRUS] – find out why.

Merus N.V. [NASDAQ: MRUS] loss -15.58% on the last trading session, reaching $21.29 price per share at the time. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Merus Announces Publication of Abstract on Zenocutuzumab in NRG1-fusion (NRG1+) Cancers at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.

– 51 patients with NRG1+ cancer have been treated, including 33 patients evaluable for response, as of the January 12, 2021, data cutoff date- Encouraging early clinical activity observed, with confirmed partial responses in 4 of 10 patients with pancreatic cancer (40%) and in 9 of 33 patients across all NRG1+ tumor types (27%)- Zenocutuzumab observed to be well tolerated with most adverse events being mild or moderate (Grade 1 or 2)- Oral presentation of an updated interim analysis of 45 evaluable patients to be presented at ASCO on June 4, 11 AM-2 PM ET- Company to host investor call to discuss clinical results and provide a program update on Sunday, June 6 at 6:00 PM ET.

Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), announced the publication of the abstract highlighting interim data, as of a January 12, 2021 cutoff, from the phase 1/2 eNRGY trial and Early Access Program (EAP) of bispecific antibody zenocutuzumab (Zeno) in patients with NRG1+ cancers, on the ASCO website. An oral presentation containing an updated interim analysis with a data cutoff date of April 13, 2021 will be presented virtually by Lead Author, Dr. Alison Schram of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 11:00 AM -2:00 PM ET.

Merus N.V. represents 36.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $811.57 million with the latest information. MRUS stock price has been found in the range of $20.76 to $25.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 133.15K shares, MRUS reached a trading volume of 1319732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Merus N.V. [MRUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRUS shares is $27.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Merus N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Merus N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MRUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merus N.V. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.82.

Trading performance analysis for MRUS stock

Merus N.V. [MRUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, MRUS shares dropped by -7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Merus N.V. [MRUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.26, while it was recorded at 23.33 for the last single week of trading, and 18.13 for the last 200 days.

Merus N.V. [MRUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merus N.V. [MRUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -253.41. Merus N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -285.59.

Return on Total Capital for MRUS is now -62.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merus N.V. [MRUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.87. Additionally, MRUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Merus N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Merus N.V. [MRUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Merus N.V. posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRUS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Merus N.V. [MRUS]

There are presently around $569 million, or 69.80% of MRUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRUS stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 7,285,071, which is approximately 25.484% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 3,084,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.66 million in MRUS stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $43.38 million in MRUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merus N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Merus N.V. [NASDAQ:MRUS] by around 6,827,989 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,149,345 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 17,748,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,725,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRUS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,961,520 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 380,573 shares during the same period.