Wall Street Analyst Initiated Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] surged by $4.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $142.80 during the day while it closed the day at $141.29. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Teladoc Health to Participate in William Blair Growth Stock Conference.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 1, 2021, at 1:40 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc HealthTeladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Teladoc Health Inc. stock has also gained 6.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TDOC stock has declined by -51.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.22% and lost -29.34% year-on date.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $20.74 billion, with 152.17 million shares outstanding and 145.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 2362082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $238.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on TDOC stock. On December 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TDOC shares from 270 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 8.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92.

TDOC stock trade performance evaluation

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.47. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -22.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.54 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.07, while it was recorded at 138.93 for the last single week of trading, and 206.38 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -47.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to -3.13%.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,192 million, or 74.00% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,424,180, which is approximately 84.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,946,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly -5.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 20,609,719 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 15,901,972 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 85,164,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,676,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 804,012 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 3,397,016 shares during the same period.