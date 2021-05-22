VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Stock trading around $3.20 per share: What’s Next?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.08%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that VBI Vaccines to Present Updated Phase 2a Tumor Response and Overall Survival Data for VBI-1901 in Recurrent GBM at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.

– 12-month overall survival (OS) : 60% (n=6/10) in VBI-1901 + GM-CSF study arm compared to historical controls of ~30%1 –­ 12-month OS not yet reached with VBI-1901 + AS01B2- 6-month OS : 80%+ survival achieved across both study arms compared to historical controls of ~60%1- 2 partial tumor responses and 7 stable disease observations across both study arms- Full data to be highlighted in ASCO poster presentation June 4-8, 2021.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, announced that expanded tumor response data and overall survival data from the Phase 2a portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2a study of VBI-1901, the Company’s cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) patients, will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 4-8.

Over the last 12 months, VBIV stock rose by 28.51%. The average equity rating for VBIV stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $754.94 million, with 251.29 million shares outstanding and 178.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, VBIV stock reached a trading volume of 2352244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 838.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

VBIV Stock Performance Analysis:

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.08. With this latest performance, VBIV shares gained by 13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VBI Vaccines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4110.93 and a Gross Margin at -919.79. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4357.21.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -29.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.42. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$364,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $390 million, or 53.90% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,681,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.78 million in VBIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $44.34 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly 5.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 8,108,816 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 6,791,768 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 106,990,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,890,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,615,838 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 706,398 shares during the same period.