Under Armour Inc. [UA] is 22.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] traded at a low on 05/20/21, posting a -1.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.26. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Under Armour Increases its Minimum Pay Rate to $15 Per Hour.

Majority of the Retail and Distribution House teammates will see a pay rise starting on June 6.

, Under Armour announced up to a 50% increase in its minimum pay rate for hourly teammates in the United States and Canada. Hourly rates will increase from a minimum of $10 per hour to $15 per hour ($15.25 Canadian dollars per hour in Canada), which will go into effect on June 6. As a result, more than 8,000 part-time and full-time teammates – approximately 90% of the Retail and Distribution House (DH) workforce – will see a compensation increase.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3227521 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Under Armour Inc. stands at 3.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.48%.

The market cap for UA stock reached $8.25 billion, with 451.83 million shares outstanding and 355.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 3227521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96.

How has UA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.89 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.04, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 14.89 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $3,240 million, or 74.85% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 23,530,771, which is approximately -17.008% of the company’s market cap and around 16.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,998,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.43 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $287.01 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -3.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 28,903,325 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 20,143,587 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 128,368,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,415,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,669,998 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,064,954 shares during the same period.