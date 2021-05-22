Market cap of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] reaches 51.72M – now what?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] loss -7.35% on the last trading session, reaching $1.26 price per share at the time. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Discloses Key Findings from Three Abstracts to be Presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.

Preliminary drug activity observed in both relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and Advanced Solid Tumor (AST) trials.

Presentations include full data from dose-escalation stage of Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating seclidemstat in Ewing sarcoma and preliminary data from ongoing AST trial.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 44.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.72 million with the latest information. SLRX stock price has been found in the range of $1.24 to $1.4017.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, SLRX reached a trading volume of 1835877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for SLRX stock

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, SLRX shares gained by 7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3464, while it was recorded at 1.3560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1584 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.78. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -140.49.

Return on Total Capital for SLRX is now -46.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.15. Additionally, SLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] managed to generate an average of -$816,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]

There are presently around $20 million, or 20.70% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,118,696, which is approximately 88.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,992,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 million in SLRX stocks shares; and MAVEN SECURITIES LTD, currently with $2.43 million in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 11,454,914 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 167,748 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,887,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,510,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,565,369 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 164,720 shares during the same period.