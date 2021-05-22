Market Analysts see Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] price plunged by -10.17 percent to reach at -$6.13. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Kohl’s Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

First quarter net sales and earnings exceed expectations and company raises full year 2021 financial outlook.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

First quarter net sales increase 69.5%.

A sum of 22895484 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.11M shares. Kohl’s Corporation shares reached a high of $56.45 and dropped to a low of $52.50 until finishing in the latest session at $54.12.

The one-year KSS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.6. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $62.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $40 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $52, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on KSS stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 33 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.84 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.61, while it was recorded at 60.31 for the last single week of trading, and 39.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.09 and a Gross Margin at +30.76. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.02.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 0.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.70. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of -$1,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

KSS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 69.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -5.94%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,290 million, or 95.20% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,818,427, which is approximately 11.963% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,188,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $767.9 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $424.9 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -12.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 20,613,899 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 22,407,476 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 91,675,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,696,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,288,679 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,857,426 shares during the same period.