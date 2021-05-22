DNB Markets lifts Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] price plunged by -6.83 percent to reach at -$1.54. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79065.

A sum of 4437500 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.48M shares. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares reached a high of $22.00 and dropped to a low of $20.10 until finishing in the latest session at $21.00.

The one-year SBLK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.88. The average equity rating for SBLK stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $18.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DNB Markets have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. On March 01, 2018, analysts increased their price target for SBLK shares from 11 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

SBLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, SBLK shares gained by 18.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 204.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 286.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.98 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.44, while it was recorded at 21.53 for the last single week of trading, and 10.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +16.87. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.40.

Return on Total Capital for SBLK is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.74. Additionally, SBLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] managed to generate an average of $53,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SBLK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBLK.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,250 million, or 62.00% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 39,006,017, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,474,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.97 million in SBLK stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $42.23 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 12,952,990 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 6,707,473 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 39,860,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,521,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,189,527 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 476,478 shares during the same period.