Aegis Capital lifts Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ: DGLY] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.78 during the day while it closed the day at $1.72. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Digital Ally, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79458.

Digital Ally Inc. stock has also gained 6.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DGLY stock has declined by -28.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.63% and lost -26.50% year-on date.

The market cap for DGLY stock reached $85.48 million, with 51.51 million shares outstanding and 48.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, DGLY reached a trading volume of 2348138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Digital Ally Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $9 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2017, representing the official price target for Digital Ally Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on DGLY stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for DGLY shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Ally Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

DGLY stock trade performance evaluation

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.83. With this latest performance, DGLY shares gained by 0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7802, while it was recorded at 1.6920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2564 for the last 200 days.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.88 and a Gross Margin at +38.64. Digital Ally Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.97.

Return on Total Capital for DGLY is now -87.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.94. Additionally, DGLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] managed to generate an average of -$30,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Digital Ally Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Ally Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 76.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Ally Inc. go to 20.00%.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.60% of DGLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,265,968, which is approximately 11.361% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 729,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in DGLY stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.19 million in DGLY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Ally Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY] by around 1,793,441 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 778,217 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,064,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,635,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGLY stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,003,669 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 78,987 shares during the same period.