21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] moved down -9.61: Why It’s Important

21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] slipped around -2.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.48 at the close of the session, down -9.61%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that 21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“21Vianet” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time, or 8:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference including the call date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

21Vianet Group Inc. stock is now -35.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNET Stock saw the intraday high of $24.85 and lowest of $22.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.45, which means current price is +1.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 2475165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]?

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for 21Vianet Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for 21Vianet Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 21Vianet Group Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

How has VNET stock performed recently?

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -20.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.63 for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.33, while it was recorded at 24.56 for the last single week of trading, and 29.02 for the last 200 days.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.95 and a Gross Margin at +21.09. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.11.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 1.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.65. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$151,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.21Vianet Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET.

Insider trade positions for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]

There are presently around $2,183 million, or 73.70% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 8,534,636, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.52% of the total institutional ownership; CEDERBERG CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,240,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.77 million in VNET stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $118.47 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly 21.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in 21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 37,961,625 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 16,481,608 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 42,657,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,100,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,927,147 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,216,970 shares during the same period.