William Blair slashes price target on Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] – find out why.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIG] price surged by 11.16 percent to reach at $1.6. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Trean Insurance Group Prices Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:TIG) (“Trean”) announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 5,000,000 shares of Trean common stock at a price of $14.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on May 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 5,000,000 shares of Trean common stock. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholders. Trean will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

A sum of 2015529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 82.68K shares. Trean Insurance Group Inc. shares reached a high of $16.79 and dropped to a low of $15.01 until finishing in the latest session at $15.94.

The one-year TIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.62. The average equity rating for TIG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIG shares is $19.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Trean Insurance Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Trean Insurance Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on TIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trean Insurance Group Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

TIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, TIG shares dropped by -6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.11% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.81, while it was recorded at 15.66 for the last single week of trading, and 15.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trean Insurance Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.38. Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.89.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.40. Additionally, TIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] managed to generate an average of $271,763 per employee.

TIG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trean Insurance Group Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIG.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $196 million, or 26.30% of TIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIG stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 1,970,320, which is approximately -0.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 1,164,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.56 million in TIG stocks shares; and SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $16.23 million in TIG stock with ownership of nearly -3.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trean Insurance Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Trean Insurance Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TIG] by around 2,019,449 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,670,073 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 8,625,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,314,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 769,479 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 873,567 shares during the same period.