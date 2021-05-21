why Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.68

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] price surged by 4.88 percent to reach at $1.02. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Bloom Energy and Idaho National Laboratory to Generate Hydrogen Powered by Nuclear Energy.

New pilot with the nation’s premier lab to show how nuclear energy can be a highly efficient input into solid oxide electrolyzer system for carbon-free hydrogen production.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) announced an agreement with Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to independently test the use of nuclear energy to create clean hydrogen through Bloom Energy’s solid oxide, high-temperature electrolyzer.

A sum of 3594112 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.85M shares. Bloom Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $22.47 and dropped to a low of $21.33 until finishing in the latest session at $21.91.

The one-year BE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.96. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $32.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 547.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

BE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.60. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.58, while it was recorded at 20.63 for the last single week of trading, and 23.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloom Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.84.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,158.75. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 979.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$92,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

BE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloom Energy Corporation posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,088 million, or 71.20% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 17,015,574, which is approximately 32.015% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,617,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.54 million in BE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $164.56 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 12.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 20,516,336 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 15,830,918 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 58,969,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,316,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,713,349 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,225,782 shares during the same period.