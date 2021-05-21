why Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $273.65

Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ: TEAM] traded at a high on 05/20/21, posting a 3.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $224.66. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Atlassian Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Quarterly revenue of $569 million, up 38% year-over-year.

Quarterly subscription revenue of $350 million, up 43% year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2407501 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atlassian Corporation Plc stands at 3.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.00%.

The market cap for TEAM stock reached $55.52 billion, with 250.28 million shares outstanding and 129.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, TEAM reached a trading volume of 2407501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $273.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation Plc stock. On October 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TEAM shares from 200 to 255.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation Plc is set at 9.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 136.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 74.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TEAM stock performed recently?

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, TEAM shares dropped by -0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.21 for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.21, while it was recorded at 217.03 for the last single week of trading, and 213.03 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.73 and a Gross Margin at +82.59. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.72.

Return on Total Capital for TEAM is now 1.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.55. Additionally, TEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] managed to generate an average of -$71,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Atlassian Corporation Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atlassian Corporation Plc posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation Plc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]

There are presently around $26,745 million, or 93.30% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,379,591, which is approximately 4.322% of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 7,495,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.46 billion in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly -0.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 9,830,787 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 10,915,818 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 98,297,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,044,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,304,573 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,736,377 shares during the same period.