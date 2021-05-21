Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] traded at a high on 05/20/21, posting a 2.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.35. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Pure Storage FlashArray Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage Arrays.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing, and/or Using the Product or Service.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced that it was named a May 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage Arrays. According to Gartner, Primary Storage Arrays covers vendors that offer dedicated products or product lines for solid-state arrays (SSAs) or hybrid storage arrays, or both.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5020680 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pure Storage Inc. stands at 3.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.74%.

The market cap for PSTG stock reached $4.95 billion, with 274.42 million shares outstanding and 268.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, PSTG reached a trading volume of 5020680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $28.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Pure Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on PSTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 53.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has PSTG stock performed recently?

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, PSTG shares dropped by -11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.28 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.69, while it was recorded at 18.06 for the last single week of trading, and 20.02 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.61 and a Gross Margin at +68.27. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.75.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now -14.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.12. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] managed to generate an average of -$74,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pure Storage Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 86.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 54.38%.

Insider trade positions for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

There are presently around $4,394 million, or 84.90% of PSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 32,887,736, which is approximately -20.1% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,509,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $431.4 million in PSTG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $342.85 million in PSTG stock with ownership of nearly -15.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pure Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG] by around 25,957,084 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 37,216,670 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 176,307,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,481,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTG stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,549,513 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,546,286 shares during the same period.