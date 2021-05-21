Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cowen Inc. [COWN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cowen Inc. [NASDAQ: COWN] loss -2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $39.22 price per share at the time. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Cowen and PolySign to Launch Strategic Partnership Geared Toward Providing Clients Access to Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets.

Cowen Leads $53 Million Series B Financing with $25 Million Strategic Investment.

Blockchain.com, Race Capital, Sandia Holdings and PilotRock Investments Also Join Round.

Cowen Inc. represents 27.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.02 billion with the latest information. COWN stock price has been found in the range of $38.81 to $40.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 772.07K shares, COWN reached a trading volume of 1088983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cowen Inc. [COWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COWN shares is $55.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COWN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Cowen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cowen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on COWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cowen Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for COWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for COWN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for COWN stock

Cowen Inc. [COWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, COWN shares gained by 1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for Cowen Inc. [COWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.33, while it was recorded at 40.59 for the last single week of trading, and 27.28 for the last 200 days.

Cowen Inc. [COWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cowen Inc. [COWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.76 and a Gross Margin at +72.59. Cowen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.32.

Return on Total Capital for COWN is now 7.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cowen Inc. [COWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 312.33. Additionally, COWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cowen Inc. [COWN] managed to generate an average of $158,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Cowen Inc. [COWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cowen Inc. posted 5.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cowen Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cowen Inc. [COWN]

There are presently around $1,086 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,680,545, which is approximately 33.569% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,662,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.2 million in COWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $60.95 million in COWN stock with ownership of nearly -7.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cowen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Cowen Inc. [NASDAQ:COWN] by around 4,397,811 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 5,396,163 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 17,903,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,697,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COWN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,533,483 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 618,272 shares during the same period.