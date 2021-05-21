Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] traded at a low on 05/20/21, posting a -0.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.60. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Citizens Financial Group to Participate at Deutsche Bank’s Global Financial Services & FinTech / Info Services Conferences.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced that Vice Chairman and Head of Commercial Banking Don McCree will participate at Deutsche Bank’s Global Financial Services & FinTech / Info Services Conferences to be held virtually on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 8:55 am ET.

The live webcast will be available at https://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4140950 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at 2.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.81%.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $20.29 billion, with 425.95 million shares outstanding and 424.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 4140950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.95.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.91, while it was recorded at 49.68 for the last single week of trading, and 36.06 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.56. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $60,111 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 562.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $19,469 million, or 99.10% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,683,725, which is approximately -0.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,348,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 2.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 369 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 48,731,337 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 45,966,721 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 305,908,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,606,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,577,757 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,624,324 shares during the same period.