Wall Street Analyst Initiated UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. What else is Wall St. saying

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] price plunged by -0.21 percent to reach at -$0.88. The company report on May 19, 2021 that AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Senior Unsecured Notes.

AM Best has assigned Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a-” (Excellent) to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UnitedHealth Group) (Minnetonka, MN) [NYSE: UNH] recently issued $1.0 billion.55% senior unsecured notes, due 2024; $1.0 billion 1.15% senior unsecured notes, due 2026; $1.5 billion 2.3% senior unsecured notes, due 2031; $1.5 billion 3.05% senior unsecured notes, due 2041; and $2.0 billion 3.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2051. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is positive. UnitedHealth Group’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-’’ (Excellent), its Long-Term IRs and the ratings of its insurance subsidiaries are unchanged.

The proceeds from this issuance are expected to be used to pay off outstanding commercial paper, $750 million of senior unsecured notes maturing in June 2021 and for general corporate purposes. UnitedHealth Group had $5.4 billion of commercial paper outstanding at March 31, 2021. AM Best anticipates the issuance will be neutral to financial leverage ratio, which measured 40% as of March 31, 2020. UnitedHealth Group manages its total debt to capital at approximately 40% and maintains strong earnings before interest and taxes interest coverage in the low double digits. Furthermore, UnitedHealth Group has excellent liquidity through parent company cash, subsidiary dividend capacity, non-regulated cash flow and a $12.5 billion revolving credit agreement.

A sum of 2777158 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.01M shares. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares reached a high of $410.72 and dropped to a low of $404.25 until finishing in the latest session at $409.50.

The one-year UNH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.97. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $430.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 6.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 21.00.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.57 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 385.11, while it was recorded at 409.37 for the last single week of trading, and 343.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.37. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $46,676 per employee.

UNH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated posted 7.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 12.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $338,465 million, or 89.60% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,658,234, which is approximately -0.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,482,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.86 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $20.54 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -4.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,302 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 23,085,043 shares. Additionally, 1,019 investors decreased positions by around 25,205,840 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 778,241,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 826,532,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,495,308 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 1,079,381 shares during the same period.