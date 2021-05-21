Wall Street Analyst Initiated Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.43%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Oncternal Therapeutics Presents Updated Interim Data for TK216 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Ewing Sarcoma in an Oral Session at ASCO 2021.

Latest data from study TK216-01 remain encouraging, are consistent with previous results, and are updated over data contained in ASCO Abstract #11500 released.

Two patients who achieved a complete response (CR) remain with no evidence of disease, one for over 24 months and the other for over 14 months on study.

Over the last 12 months, ONCT stock rose by 77.05%. The average equity rating for ONCT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $266.65 million, with 49.09 million shares outstanding and 43.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, ONCT stock reached a trading volume of 3495678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

ONCT Stock Performance Analysis:

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.43. With this latest performance, ONCT shares dropped by -18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 4.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -519.76. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -510.37.

Return on Total Capital for ONCT is now -27.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, ONCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] managed to generate an average of -$1,230,357 per employee.Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.80.

ONCT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. go to 0.00%.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54 million, or 24.30% of ONCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,762,016, which is approximately 4.788% of the company’s market cap and around 11.82% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,075,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.81 million in ONCT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $5.17 million in ONCT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCT] by around 5,029,156 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,461,015 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,441,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,931,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,818,108 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,277,024 shares during the same period.