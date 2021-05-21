Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Revenue clocked in at $6.90 million, up 94.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] price surged by 4.70 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference.

May 19 – 20, 2021.

Presentation times and weblinks released for over 60 presenting companies.

A sum of 2883437 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.27M shares. Ur-Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $1.56 and dropped to a low of $1.42 until finishing in the latest session at $1.56.

The one-year URG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -32.2. The average equity rating for URG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $1.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09.

URG Stock Performance Analysis:

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.93. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 44.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 239.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2202, while it was recorded at 1.4880 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8256 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ur-Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.43 and a Gross Margin at -97.90. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.79.

Return on Total Capital for URG is now -26.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.80. Additionally, URG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] managed to generate an average of -$1,983,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 781.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

URG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ur-Energy Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ur-Energy Inc. go to 35.00%.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 5,889,000, which is approximately 0.493% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; CQS (US), LLC, holding 5,277,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.23 million in URG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.67 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly -0.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 5,749,723 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,530,587 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 22,382,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,662,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,122,818 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 578,038 shares during the same period.