Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] moved up 5.43: Why It’s Important

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.36 at the close of the session, up 5.43%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that TYME Appoints Frank L. Porfido as Chief Financial Officer.

– Established executive with over 25 years of strategic financial leadership experience across small to large-size clinical and commercial-stage Pharma companies.

TYME Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYME) (the “Company” or “Tyme”), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), announced that it has appointed Frank L. Porfido as its Chief Financial Officer, effective shortly after the Company files its annual report on Form 10-K.

Tyme Technologies Inc. stock is now 11.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TYME Stock saw the intraday high of $1.52 and lowest of $1.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.99, which means current price is +22.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, TYME reached a trading volume of 9092522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has TYME stock performed recently?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.30. With this latest performance, TYME shares dropped by -7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.02 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6160, while it was recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4369 for the last 200 days.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TYME is now -172.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.01. Additionally, TYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] managed to generate an average of -$1,222,253 per employee.Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TYME.

Insider trade positions for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]

There are presently around $26 million, or 10.20% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,798,366, which is approximately 30.178% of the company’s market cap and around 28.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,189,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.69 million in TYME stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE VALUE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.94 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly -31.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 6,069,023 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,096,005 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 12,908,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,073,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 550,441 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 172,881 shares during the same period.