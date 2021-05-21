The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] is 26.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Middleby Corporation [NASDAQ: MIDD] traded at a low on 05/20/21, posting a -2.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $163.38. The company report on May 6, 2021 that The Middleby Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

The Middleby Corp. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78762.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1147393 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Middleby Corporation stands at 3.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.02%.

The market cap for MIDD stock reached $8.87 billion, with 55.21 million shares outstanding and 55.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 769.05K shares, MIDD reached a trading volume of 1147393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIDD shares is $211.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for The Middleby Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for The Middleby Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MIDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Middleby Corporation is set at 5.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIDD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MIDD stock performed recently?

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, MIDD shares dropped by -10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.64, while it was recorded at 169.11 for the last single week of trading, and 133.01 for the last 200 days.

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. The Middleby Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.25.

Return on Total Capital for MIDD is now 9.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.51. Additionally, MIDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] managed to generate an average of $22,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.The Middleby Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Middleby Corporation posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Middleby Corporation go to 9.34%.

Insider trade positions for The Middleby Corporation [MIDD]

There are presently around $8,633 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,013,941, which is approximately 2.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,717,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $770.8 million in MIDD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $754.14 million in MIDD stock with ownership of nearly 167.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Middleby Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in The Middleby Corporation [NASDAQ:MIDD] by around 10,074,248 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 14,068,142 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 28,694,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,837,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIDD stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,357,126 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,499,099 shares during the same period.