Robert W. Baird lifts Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE: AEVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.99%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Aeva Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Successful public listing in March, resulting in net proceeds of $513 million.

Announcing foundational agreement with an undisclosed company for autonomous program.

Over the last 12 months, AEVA stock dropped by -14.91%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.56 billion, with 211.04 million shares outstanding and 89.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, AEVA stock reached a trading volume of 1603471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeva Technologies Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 322.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.99. With this latest performance, AEVA shares dropped by -10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.88 for Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.82, while it was recorded at 8.00 for the last single week of trading, and 12.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aeva Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AEVA is now -2.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77.

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

AEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aeva Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $281 million, or 17.40% of AEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEVA stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 20,479,320, which is approximately 987.266% of the company’s market cap and around 32.90% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 7,631,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.57 million in AEVA stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6.28 million in AEVA stock with ownership of nearly 1.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeva Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE:AEVA] by around 28,476,728 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 8,454,371 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,235,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,695,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEVA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,323,969 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,877,517 shares during the same period.