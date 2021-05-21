PVH Corp. [PVH] Revenue clocked in at $7.13 billion, up 17.19% YTD: What’s Next?

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] slipped around -2.63 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $110.03 at the close of the session, down -2.33%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after the market closes. PVH will sponsor a conference call on Thursday, June 3, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, hosted by Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Shaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating & Financial Officer, to discuss the results.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. A link will be available on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com, under the Investors section. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on our website for 12 months. In addition, an audio replay can be listened to for 48 hours, commencing approximately two hours after the call. To listen to the call replay, dial 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) and enter the pass code number 1827889.

PVH Corp. stock is now 17.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PVH Stock saw the intraday high of $113.02 and lowest of $106.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 121.18, which means current price is +39.70% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 973.80K shares, PVH reached a trading volume of 1240573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PVH Corp. [PVH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $112.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

OTR Global have made an estimate for PVH Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for PVH Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $110, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on PVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for PVH in the course of the last twelve months was 15.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has PVH stock performed recently?

PVH Corp. [PVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, PVH shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.37 for PVH Corp. [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.91, while it was recorded at 113.84 for the last single week of trading, and 85.61 for the last 200 days.

PVH Corp. [PVH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PVH Corp. [PVH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.69 and a Gross Margin at +52.78. PVH Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for PVH is now -0.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PVH Corp. [PVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.30. Additionally, PVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PVH Corp. [PVH] managed to generate an average of -$34,427 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.PVH Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for PVH Corp. [PVH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PVH Corp. posted -3.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp. go to -4.87%.

Insider trade positions for PVH Corp. [PVH]

There are presently around $7,635 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,237,074, which is approximately -2.414% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,500,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $825.25 million in PVH stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $786.7 million in PVH stock with ownership of nearly -3.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PVH Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] by around 6,178,671 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 5,680,540 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 57,534,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,393,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVH stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,239,821 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 942,872 shares during the same period.