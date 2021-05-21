Prologis Inc. [PLD] Revenue clocked in at $4.61 billion, up 17.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] price surged by 1.74 percent to reach at $2.01. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Prologis and the Association for Supply Chain Management Partner to Launch Global Logistics Certificate.

New Industry Certificate Aims to Create a Pipeline of New Talent for Fast-Growing Logistics Industry.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, announced that it has partnered with the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) to create a new industry certificate that will help develop the next generation of talent for the logistics industry. The program is expected to launch in the third calendar quarter of 2021.

A sum of 2464177 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.75M shares. Prologis Inc. shares reached a high of $117.79 and dropped to a low of $115.25 until finishing in the latest session at $117.36.

The one-year PLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.8. The average equity rating for PLD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $122.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 73.04.

PLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.85 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.46, while it was recorded at 115.31 for the last single week of trading, and 103.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prologis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.58 and a Gross Margin at +38.45. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 3.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.22. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] managed to generate an average of $761,858 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

PLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prologis Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $82,056 million, or 96.20% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,650,321, which is approximately 1.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,006,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.8 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.91 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly 0.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 540 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 27,357,338 shares. Additionally, 431 investors decreased positions by around 26,887,776 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 644,935,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 699,180,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,035,827 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,131,982 shares during the same period.