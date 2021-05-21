Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Stock trading around $33.81 per share: What’s Next?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.38%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American Silver” or the “Company”) reported the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held May 12, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the “Meeting”). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is described in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2021, which is available on the Company’s website at panamericansilver.com.

A total of 136,374,011 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 64.86% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration, the acceptance of the Company’s approach to executive compensation, known as “say-on-pay”, and the election of management’s nominees as directors.

Over the last 12 months, PAAS stock rose by 21.84%. The one-year Pan American Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.41. The average equity rating for PAAS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.85 billion, with 210.26 million shares outstanding and 210.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, PAAS stock reached a trading volume of 2438605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $43.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $35, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on PAAS stock. On October 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PAAS shares from 34 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 43.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.38. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.75, while it was recorded at 33.07 for the last single week of trading, and 32.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pan American Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.67. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.29.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.29. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of $22,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

PAAS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pan American Silver Corp. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 366.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,360 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,359,066, which is approximately -8.146% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,189,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.26 million in PAAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $167.88 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly -14.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 10,953,603 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 12,300,908 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 76,135,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,389,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,857,459 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,427,700 shares during the same period.