Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] gain 28.57% so far this year. What now?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCY] gained 8.13% on the last trading session, reaching $3.06 price per share at the time. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Clinical and Biomarker Data Demonstrating Clinical Proof-of-Concept for Pelareorep-Checkpoint Inhibitor Combination in Pancreatic Cancer.

The study achieved a 42% disease control rate in difficult-to-treat, second-line pancreatic cancer patients despite the absence of chemotherapy in the treatment regimen.

Pelareorep and pembrolizumab synergize to generate anti-cancer immune responses in patients showing disease control.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. represents 52.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $160.41 million with the latest information. ONCY stock price has been found in the range of $2.91 to $3.125.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, ONCY reached a trading volume of 1117721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for ONCY stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.69. With this latest performance, ONCY shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ONCY is now -199.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -180.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -182.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.62. Additionally, ONCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] managed to generate an average of -$900,202 per employee.Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.20 and a Current Ratio set at 22.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.50% of ONCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCY stocks are: INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 277,852, which is approximately 130.056% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVE PLANNING, holding 170,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in ONCY stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $0.28 million in ONCY stock with ownership of nearly -25.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCY] by around 419,372 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 439,244 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 193,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,051,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCY stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 168,151 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 386,661 shares during the same period.