Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] is -4.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] slipped around -2.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $78.27 at the close of the session, down -3.18%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Release Date and Conference Call Information.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, May 27, 2021 after the market closes. Following the release, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss its results.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Investors and analysts can participate on the conference call by dialing (800) 219-7052 or (574) 990-1029 and using conference ID #1992296. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.ollies.us/.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock is now -4.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OLLI Stock saw the intraday high of $80.915 and lowest of $77.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 123.52, which means current price is +1.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 929.37K shares, OLLI reached a trading volume of 1177240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLLI shares is $97.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $95, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on OLLI stock. On November 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for OLLI shares from 118 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLLI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has OLLI stock performed recently?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, OLLI shares dropped by -17.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.72 for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.43, while it was recorded at 80.12 for the last single week of trading, and 90.46 for the last 200 days.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.42.

Return on Total Capital for OLLI is now 18.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.00. Additionally, OLLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] managed to generate an average of $24,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,045.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. go to 11.40%.

Insider trade positions for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]

There are presently around $5,267 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLLI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,602,692, which is approximately 1.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,390,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $500.22 million in OLLI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $391.44 million in OLLI stock with ownership of nearly 2.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI] by around 7,759,635 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 12,430,499 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 47,103,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,293,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLLI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,905,477 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,593,909 shares during the same period.