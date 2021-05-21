Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] is -48.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTD] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.83 at the close of the session, up 11.17%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Nxt-ID, Inc. Announces Investor Webcast to Discuss the Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and to Provide a General Corporate Update.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) (the “Company” or “Nxt-ID”), a provider of technology products and services for healthcare applications, announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Financial highlights and results from the first quarter of 2021 included:.

Nxt-ID Inc. stock is now -48.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NXTD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.83 and lowest of $0.7535 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.44, which means current price is +27.38% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, NXTD reached a trading volume of 1787659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nxt-ID Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Nxt-ID Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5.75, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NXTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nxt-ID Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has NXTD stock performed recently?

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.64. With this latest performance, NXTD shares gained by 8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1064, while it was recorded at 0.7597 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9037 for the last 200 days.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.12 and a Gross Margin at +65.01. Nxt-ID Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.04.

Return on Total Capital for NXTD is now -2.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.39. Additionally, NXTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] managed to generate an average of -$150,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 132.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Nxt-ID Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nxt-ID Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXTD.

Insider trade positions for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.00% of NXTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,971,421, which is approximately 202.106% of the company’s market cap and around 13.68% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,107,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in NXTD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in NXTD stock with ownership of nearly 29.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nxt-ID Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTD] by around 2,592,046 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 285,476 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 922,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,800,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTD stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 229,425 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 42,690 shares during the same period.