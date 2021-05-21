NiSource Inc. [NI] Revenue clocked in at $4.62 billion, up 10.37% YTD: What’s Next?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] price surged by 0.56 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on May 20, 2021 that NIPSCO To Explore Range Of Options To Meet Future Electric Needs.

Request for proposals period opened to consider energy and capacity sources.

Northern Indiana Public Service Company, LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), has announced the opening of its next round of request for proposals (RFP) to consider a combination of potential resources to meet the future electric needs of its customers. The RFP is open from May 20 – June 30, 2021.

A sum of 3096867 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.54M shares. NiSource Inc. shares reached a high of $25.44 and dropped to a low of $25.145 until finishing in the latest session at $25.32.

The one-year NI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.84. The average equity rating for NI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $27.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $25, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NI stock. On November 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NI shares from 25 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NI Stock Performance Analysis:

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.88, while it was recorded at 25.39 for the last single week of trading, and 23.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NiSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.54 and a Gross Margin at +60.80. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.13. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of -$2,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NiSource Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 3.52%.

NiSource Inc. [NI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,237 million, or 95.30% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 63,288,086, which is approximately 5.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,929,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in NI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.13 billion in NI stock with ownership of nearly 2.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 31,728,881 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 24,100,929 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 308,983,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,813,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,635,402 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,888,689 shares during the same period.