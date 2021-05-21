Morgan Stanley slashes price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] – find out why.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.79%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that New Goodyear Assurance Comfortdrive Tires Provide Smooth Ride For Summer Travelers.

It’s the return of the great American road trip for many people, with 73 percent of drivers indicating that they plan to take a road trip this summer.* To give drivers a comfortable ride as they embark on their adventures, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is introducing the new Goodyear Assurance ComfortDrive.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The release of the new premium all-season tire comes on the heels of a new study from Goodyear, which also reveals that 80 percent of those traveling this summer are most comfortable doing so via their personal vehicle as opposed to air travel or other transportation method, and that 65 percent of drivers’ next road trip will be 200 miles or more*. Whether it’s a long-distance trip or a destination that is closer to home, Goodyear encourages drivers to ride in comfort.

Over the last 12 months, GT stock rose by 164.10%. The one-year The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.07. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.26 billion, with 235.00 million shares outstanding and 232.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, GT stock reached a trading volume of 3147321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $18.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for GT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.03, while it was recorded at 19.55 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.87 and a Gross Margin at +20.09. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.18.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now -1.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.26. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of -$20,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company posted -1.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.13%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,740 million, or 82.30% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,027,829, which is approximately 0.895% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,475,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.38 million in GT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $221.07 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly -2.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 36,052,719 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 21,851,481 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 140,692,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,596,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,617,004 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,836,519 shares during the same period.