Market cap of Netflix Inc. [NFLX] reaches 219.42B – now what?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] jumped around 13.97 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $501.67 at the close of the session, up 2.86%. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its first-quarter 2021 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q1’21 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixirhttp://www.youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Nidhi Gupta, Fidelity Management & Research Co. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to nidhi.gupta@fmr.com.

Netflix Inc. stock is now -7.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NFLX Stock saw the intraday high of $502.70 and lowest of $488.975 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 593.29, which means current price is +4.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 3716624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $615.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $550 to $560. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $620, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on NFLX stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NFLX shares from 750 to 720.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 12.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 89.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has NFLX stock performed recently?

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 517.69, while it was recorded at 491.59 for the last single week of trading, and 513.90 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.34 and a Gross Margin at +38.89. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.05.

Return on Total Capital for NFLX is now 17.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.29. Additionally, NFLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] managed to generate an average of $293,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Netflix Inc. posted 1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 44.55%.

Insider trade positions for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

There are presently around $180,308 million, or 82.60% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,258,535, which is approximately 0.174% of the company’s market cap and around 1.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,807,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.45 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $14.32 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly -5.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 978 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 20,297,430 shares. Additionally, 742 investors decreased positions by around 17,218,728 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 321,899,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,415,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,285,913 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 3,234,132 shares during the same period.