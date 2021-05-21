Market cap of Cameco Corporation [CCJ] reaches 7.46B – now what?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $19.75 during the day while it closed the day at $19.67. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Cameco reports first quarter results, Cigar Lake restart and the continued execution of strategy to support global clean-air transition.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“Our first quarter results were as expected,” said Tim Gitzel, Cameco’s president and CEO. “With the continued execution of our strategy and the unplanned disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not at the regular tier-one run rate of our business. However, despite the near-term costs of our strategy and associated with the precautionary production suspension at Cigar Lake, we ended the quarter with over a billion dollars in cash. And, we were successful in adding 9 million pounds U3O8 to our long-term contract portfolio.

Cameco Corporation stock has also gained 5.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCJ stock has inclined by 18.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 104.05% and gained 46.79% year-on date.

The market cap for CCJ stock reached $7.46 billion, with 397.04 million shares outstanding and 397.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 2955228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

CCJ stock trade performance evaluation

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 19.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.68, while it was recorded at 19.80 for the last single week of trading, and 13.36 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.11 and a Gross Margin at +3.18. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -1.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.31. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] managed to generate an average of -$27,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cameco Corporation [CCJ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cameco Corporation posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corporation go to 9.79%.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,695 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,973,001, which is approximately -0.858% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,628,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.42 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $232.86 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 3.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 40,898,347 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 46,488,946 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 151,316,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,703,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,670,015 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 11,723,979 shares during the same period.