Market Analysts see Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] falling to $9. Time to buy?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] traded at a high on 05/20/21, posting a 7.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.86. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Podium and Poster Presentations at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomic and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Virtual 2021 Conference.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, announced an oral podium presentation and a poster presentation at the Virtual ISPOR 2021 conference taking place May 17-20, 2021. Both the podium and poster presentations are available on the Virtual ISPOR 2021 program gallery and on the Zynerba corporate website at https://zynerba.com/publications/. ISPOR is the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) globally.

The oral podium presentation, titled, “Caregiver-Perceived Behavioral Challenges in Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) and their Measurement using the Aberrant Behavior Checklist-Community FXS Specific Scoring” demonstrates that the ABC-CFXS subscales utilized to measure the primary and key secondary endpoints in Zynerba’s CONNECT-FX trial capture behavioral challenges of relevance to patients with FXS and their families.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1595158 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 6.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.42%.

The market cap for ZYNE stock reached $192.89 million, with 40.07 million shares outstanding and 28.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, ZYNE reached a trading volume of 1595158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYNE shares is $7.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

How has ZYNE stock performed recently?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.29. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares gained by 10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 4.60 for the last single week of trading, and 4.10 for the last 200 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -76.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,974,493 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Earnings analysis for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -73.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYNE.

Insider trade positions for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]

There are presently around $44 million, or 23.20% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,987,786, which is approximately 9.56% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 1,537,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.47 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.36 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 6.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 3,435,115 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 855,378 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 4,758,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,048,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 438,236 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 299,882 shares during the same period.