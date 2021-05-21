Market Analysts see PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gaining to $165. Time to buy?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] closed the trading session at $147.23 on 05/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $145.11, while the highest price level was $147.7299. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Consumers Have ‘Two Summers in One’ Mentality as Memorial Day Approaches, Frito-Lay U.S. Snack Index Finds.

Results flip: In 2020, more than 80 percent of Americans were staying home for Memorial Day; this year, 80 percent are gearing up to go out.

Memorial Day kicks off an anticipated ‘breakout summer’ as consumers catch up on activities they missed out on last year, and however and wherever consumers are celebrating, snacks will be plentiful.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.72 percent and weekly performance of 0.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, PEP reached to a volume of 3960780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $154.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $151, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 245.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.28 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.33, while it was recorded at 146.19 for the last single week of trading, and 139.91 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +54.87. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.12.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 19.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.74. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $24,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PepsiCo Inc. posted 1.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 9.18%.

There are presently around $146,252 million, or 72.90% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,900,512, which is approximately -1.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,256,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.76 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.48 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly -5.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,341 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 47,860,631 shares. Additionally, 1,219 investors decreased positions by around 42,354,111 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 903,141,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 993,356,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,280,037 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 1,337,033 shares during the same period.