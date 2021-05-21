Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] Revenue clocked in at $0.50 million, up 73.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRKR] price surged by 5.44 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Marker Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results.

Marker continues to advance Phase 2 AML trial, recently dosing first patient.

Company closed financing extending cash runway into Q1 2023.

A sum of 2426649 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.95M shares. Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.55 and dropped to a low of $2.33 until finishing in the latest session at $2.52.

Guru’s Opinion on Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MRKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marker Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 388.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

MRKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.15. With this latest performance, MRKR shares gained by 21.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 1.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marker Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -6188.25. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6149.74.

Return on Total Capital for MRKR is now -68.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.83. Additionally, MRKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] managed to generate an average of -$652,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.30 and a Current Ratio set at 16.30.

MRKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marker Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRKR.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64 million, or 28.30% of MRKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRKR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 10,714,285, which is approximately 114.286% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,142,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.92 million in MRKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.42 million in MRKR stock with ownership of nearly 83.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marker Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRKR] by around 12,124,441 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 811,360 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 12,456,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,391,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRKR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,512,328 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 604,293 shares during the same period.