Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD] Revenue clocked in at $14.66 billion, up 15.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Lithia Motors Inc. [NYSE: LAD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.97%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Lithia Motors & Driveway (LAD) Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock.

Lithia Motors & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) announced the pricing of its public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,105,590 shares of its Class A common stock (the “common stock”) at a price to the public of $322.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 465,838 shares of common stock at the same public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on May 24, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In addition, Lithia concurrently announced the pricing of its private offering of $800 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”), which represents an increase of $300 million from the offering size previously announced. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes.

Over the last 12 months, LAD stock rose by 192.80%. The one-year Lithia Motors Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.27. The average equity rating for LAD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.80 billion, with 26.60 million shares outstanding and 25.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 300.69K shares, LAD stock reached a trading volume of 2395213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAD shares is $435.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lithia Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Lithia Motors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $320, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on LAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithia Motors Inc. is set at 14.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

LAD Stock Performance Analysis:

Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.97. With this latest performance, LAD shares dropped by -11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.54 for Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 383.14, while it was recorded at 352.05 for the last single week of trading, and 312.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lithia Motors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.22 and a Gross Margin at +16.25. Lithia Motors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.58.

Return on Total Capital for LAD is now 11.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 158.01. Additionally, LAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD] managed to generate an average of $32,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.Lithia Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

LAD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lithia Motors Inc. posted 3.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 141.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lithia Motors Inc. go to 21.00%.

Lithia Motors Inc. [LAD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,041 million, or 98.10% of LAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,215,732, which is approximately 5.873% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,529,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $856.9 million in LAD stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $796.4 million in LAD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithia Motors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Lithia Motors Inc. [NYSE:LAD] by around 3,530,382 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 2,499,332 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 20,661,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,691,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAD stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,297,953 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 307,781 shares during the same period.